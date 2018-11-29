According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, a 3-year-old was shot inside a home on Cleveland Street in Cheraw, S.C.

According to officials, the boy was shot at least once and is being airlifted to a trauma center in Columbia. Deputies report the child is currently in critical, but stable condition.

On Friday, deputies announced three people have been arrested in connection to the shooting. The child's mother, 19-year-old Destiny Anderson, is charged with unlawful conduct to a minor and giving false information to police, while 18-year-olds Courtez Robinson and Consistence Quality Harrington have also been charged with unlawful conduct to a minor. Robinson was also charged with possession of a stolen weapon, deputies report.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

© 2018 WCNC