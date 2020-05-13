Deputies looking for 'person of interest' after man was shot in the head with crossbow

Deputies in Burke County are searching for two people after a man was found shot in the head with a crossbow Wednesday morning.

Deputies were called to a home on Hunterwood Drive a little before 10 a.m. in response to a crossbow shooting. Deputies found the victim after they'd been shot in the head. The victim was rushed to a hospital in serious condition. He was then airlifted to a trauma center for treatment.

Deputies identified 28-year-old Siegfred Albert Jackson, AKA Ziggy, as a person of interest in the shooting. Jackson was last seen running from the scene. He's believed to be wearing a dark-colored ball cap, hoodie and jeans. Investigators said he may be with 20-year-old Joseph Jackson Reece.

Deputies said the crossbow was left at the scene, which is the home of Siegfred Jackson. Both men should be considered dangerous, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about either Jackson or Reece is asked to call 911 or 828-438-5500 immediately.