MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Deputies in Iredell County are asking for the public's help finding a suspect vehicle connected to a road rage shooting in Mooresville last weekend.

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office was called to a shooting in the 700 block of Cornelius Road around 11:40 a.m. Sunday. When officers got to the address, they found a man who had been shot in the abdomen. The victim was rushed to a Charlotte hospital for surgery and was listed in serious condition.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

Witnesses told deputies the shooting started after the victim passed a slow-moving car on Fern Hill Road and continued onto Perth Road before it ended at a home on Cornelius Road.

The initial description was a silver sedan being driven by a white male described as being in his late 20s to 50s with short brown hair and facial hair. The suspect was wearing sunglasses with orange reflective tint and a white shirt. Deputies now say the vehicle involved appears to be a 2008 or newer Kia Forte.

RELATED: Mooresville man in serious condition after road rage shooting

RELATED: 'It's not worth it' | Is there a cure for road rage? Anger management class reveals why people are mad

Iredell County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information about this incident or any other case is asked to call the sheriff's office at 704-878-3180.