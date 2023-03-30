Student arrested, 18-year-old at large after chase goes through Union, Mecklenburg Counties

UCSO said several schools went on lockdown during the pursuit, and students might notice more deputies at Union County schools on Friday to ease concerns.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County authorities say a student's suspicious behavior led to a police chase spanning Union and Mecklenburg counties and the discovery of who deputies believe is a bulk distributor of illegal narcotics in the area.

The Union County Sheriff's Office said a school resource officer at Piedmont High School noticed an 18-year-old student was trying to get into a strange car and leave campus without permission Thursday morning.

Deputies said they found the car at a nearby church and when they approached it, the car sped off -- hitting a patrol car.

That's when the student got out. Deputies said they found drugs on the student and arrested him. But deputies said the driver of the car, 18-year-old Jonah Robert Payne, kept going and drove from Union County into Mecklenburg County.

Eventually, officials say, Payne dumped the car in east Charlotte and ran away. Deputies said when they searched the car, they found marijuana, THC edibles and vape pens, mushrooms and prescription-grade cough syrup, as well as Payne's driver's license.

Authorities said they believe this discovery points to Payne being a bulk supplier of drugs in the area. They're still looking for him.