LANCASTER, S.C. -- Deputies in Lancaster County are searching for a man they say robbed a Family Dollar on Kershaw Camden Highway in Elgin on Wednesday night.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing a gray hoodie with the hood pulled over his head and a light blue ball cap.

He was armed with what appeared to be a silver revolver. After taking money from an employee, the man left the store and crossed Kershaw Camden Highway.

The man was last seen running by the Elgin Fire Department.

Photo: Lancaster County Sheriff's Office

Witnesses did report a light colored car described as a Chevy Malibu or Cruz in the area at the time of the robbery. Investigators are not sure if the car was connected to the robbery.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office at 803-283-3388 or Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372.

