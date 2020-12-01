Authorities are searching for a man by the name of Alexander Wayne Gillett following a reported assault on his girlfriend Friday.

Investigators say the altercation began when she declined to break into a home with him off Nicks Road in the western part of Orange County.

After allegedly pistol-whipping her, Gillett fled on foot.

Investigators filed warrants against him for assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female, interfering with emergency communications, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Orange County Deputies then notified authorities in Greensboro that Gillett was possibly in Guilford County.

Sunday a release from the Orange County Sheriff department stated that the Guilford County Sheriff's Office got into a foot chase with Gillett. The release further stated that Greensboro Police later spotted him near the Home Depot on Battleground Avenue.

Gillett is six-foot-tall with a last known address in Greensboro, deputies say.

He was last seen wearing a black beanie, a gray jacket with a hood, gray pants, and camouflage knee-length boots.

Deputies say he should be considered armed and dangerous. They also say the house he wanted to break into was because he saw on Facebook that the homeowners were out of town.

Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said, “I would like to take this opportunity to remind people to be cautious about the material they post on social media platforms. The suspect in this case saw valuable items listed for sale on Facebook. He searched for an address associated with the seller’s name and arrived at a very specific target. I encourage people to avoid such risks.”

Gillett is wanted on numerous charges in Guilford County including second-degree burglary, safecracking, second-degree kidnapping, and assault by strangulation.

