LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies in Lincoln County are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Deputies said that 51-year-old William Ervin Rice Jr. was last seen around noon Thursday, May 17, when he walked away from his home on Hunters Bluff Drive in Denver. Police said that Rice turned off his cellphone.

Rice is described as a black male, approximately 5-foot5, weighing around 190 pounds. He has black hair, light brown skin and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Rice’s whereabouts is asked to call Lincoln County deputies at 704-732-9050.

