CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies in Catawba County are asking for the public's help finding a man wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting.

Deputies said that Joseph Barker's 1999 Toyota Camry was found crashed on Old Rosman Highway in Transylvania County Wednesday morning. Transylvania County Sheriff David Mahoney said Barker ran from the crash scene and authorities believe he is now driving a red Chevy S-10 pickup truck. The truck was last seen traveling toward Brevard around 5 a.m.

Barker is considered armed and dangerous and if he's seen, deputies say you should not approach him.

Anyone with information about Barker's location or information related to the case is asked to call the sheriff's office at 828-464-5241.