UNION COUNTY, N.C. -- Deputies seized a suitcase containing over $500,000 in cash from a Union County home last week.

The Union County Sheriff's Office conducted a search on a home in the 1000 block of Heather Glen Drive in Wesley Chapel after receiving a tip. Following investigations, deputies seized the suitcase, a 9 mm handgun, a suppressor and a stolen motorcycle from the home.

Photo submitted by the Union County Sheriff's Office.

Vernice Nicks Simpson, photo submitted by the Union County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies later arrested 48-year-old Vernice Simpson and charged her with possession or receiving stolen goods. The cash was later turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration, deputies said.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC