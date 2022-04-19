Cleveland County deputies tried to arrest a man on Tuesday. The office says he stabbed one of their deputies

33-year-old James Daniel Bolin is now charged with attempted murder, along with kidnapping two children that were not his.

SHELBY, N.C. — A deputy with the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office is out of the hospital after the office said a man they were trying to arrest Tuesday stabbed the deputy.

According to a news release, deputies arrived around 10:35 a.m. to arrest 33-year-old James Daniel Bolin along Stillwater Road in Shelby, near Flint Hill Church Road. Responding deputies were told two children who were not Bolin's were also inside the home he was in, and that the children weren't being allowed to leave the home.

As negotiators tried talking with Bolin, deputies say they figured out he was trying to fortify the door to keep them out. This led deputies to fear for the children's safety, and they decided they needed to make entry.

Lt. John Humphries was the first to get inside the house, but the office said Bolin immediately attacked him with a large knife. Humphries was stabbed twice before other deputies could take Bolin into custody. Humphries was taken to a hospital for treatment and was later released.

Bolin is now charged with attempted 1st-degree murder, assault inflicting serious injury, and two counts of kidnapping. He was denied bond by the Cleveland County Magistrate's Office.

Sheriff Alan Norman provided a statement in response to Tuesday's incident saying "It’s a sad day in Cleveland County when one of our own is viciously attacked with a knife. Deputies have interacted with the offender many times but today he took it to the next level by stabbing Lt. John Humphries. By the grace of God, the knife did not hit any vital organs or this incident could have easily turned out very differently. Unfortunately, violent attacks on law enforcement officers are up across the nation, but this type of conduct will not be tolerated in Cleveland County. We will work closely with the District Attorney’s Office to prosecute Mr. Bolin to the fullest extent of the law. The citizens of Cleveland County along with myself are tired of hearing about these kinds of attacks and it has to stop now.”

