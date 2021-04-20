'Justice was served' | Charlotte reacts after Chauvin found guilty of murder

The jurors seated for the Chauvin trial deliberated for less than 12 hours before reaching their verdict.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of murder and manslaughter in the May 25, 2020, murder of George Floyd.

The jurors seated for the Chauvin trial deliberated for less than 12 hours before reaching their verdict. They delivered a verdict of guilty on the charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The president of the Rock Hill NAACP held a news conference after the guilty verdict was announced saying it won’t hold weight if the country can’t build on the momentum, but she said she hopes this is a step toward trust.

"It's significant because at some point you have to be able to trust that there can be equality," Apostle Norma Gray said. And sometimes that's a difficult message to convey when all you see is inequality."

President of Rock Hill #NAACP reacts to guilty verdict in #ChauvinTrial, says this decision won’t hold weight if this country can’t build on the momentum, but she hopes this is a step toward trust. pic.twitter.com/LdHnobMyhF — Tanya Mendis (@tanyamendis) April 20, 2021

Charlotte community reacts

Ahead of the announcement of the verdict, barbers and clients in No Grease Barbershop were anxiously waiting together. When the judge read the guilty verdict for all three charges, there was an audible sigh of relief throughout the barbershop, according to WCNC Charlotte reporter Briana Harper.

Many of the barbers said it was critical they watched that moment together as a group.

“It was very important because this is a place that everyone comes together and we plan for the future and talk about different current events, and hearing this is great," Angelo Rice said.

Public officials react

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper

After the verdict was read Tuesday afternoon, Governor Roy Cooper posted a statement on Twitter saying George Floyd's death shouldn't have happened in the first place, and urging the public to continue working for "positive change."

I appreciate the jury’s work for justice. George Floyd’s death shouldn’t have happened and we must continue to work to bring positive change to our state and country. - RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) April 20, 2021

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles shared a statement expressing her thoughts on the verdict. Lyles said she hopes the verdict brings some measure of closure to the family of Floyd, but she also said the trial should give us pause.

"Another Black man lost his life. Finally, justice was served," Vi Lyles wrote. "I hope everyone respects the result and understands this will not be the last time we have to address a situation like this. Change is needed and we should all be a part of that change."

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden

Sheriff Garry McFadden with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office issued a statement saying while the system worked to hold Chauvin accountable for his criminal actions, the decision will never return Floyd to his family, friends and community.

"At the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, we believe in the sanctity of life and treating everyone with dignity and respect. We have a moral responsibility to protect people in our custody from harm.

As Sheriff, I believe policing is a noble profession – yet I also know that not all individuals feel equally protected. The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to doing the hard work necessary to build the trust and confidence required to enhance safety for all who live and work in Mecklenburg County."

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings held a news conference after the verdict was read and said he had been watching and waiting for the verdict for over a year.

Jennings said law enforcement had been trying to build trust and incidents like this take them 10 steps back, but said on Tuesday, the justice system has spoken.

Addressing demonstrations, Jennings said officers should take a step back and look at how much they are contributing to agitation in large crowds.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings will hold a press conference at 5:45PM following Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict. Earlier today, the chief said the department has been preparing for the verdict for weeks. He has said he hopes any celebratory demonstrations will remain peaceful @wcnc https://t.co/sKAqDZLCBF pic.twitter.com/fdf9vGNINI — Lana Harris (@LanaHarrisNews) April 20, 2021

He said for the most part people just want to be heard and seen and their role is to help facilitate that.

Going forward, Jennings said he knows law enforcement has a lot of work to do in building trust with the community and said it doesn’t stop with this verdict.

Senator Tim Scott

Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) posted a statement on Twitter, saying there was "no question" the jury reached the right verdict.

"While this outcome should give us renewed confidence in the integrity of our justice system, we know there is more work to be done to ensure the bad apples do not define all officers -- the vast majority of whom put on the uniform each day with integrity and servant hearts," Scott's statement reads, in part.

Senator Jeff Jackson

Senator Jeff Jackson (D-NC) posted two tweets in response to the verdict, saying he was grateful for the verdict but acknowledged it took a video "seen by the whole world" to reach justice. Jackson also called for the passing of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

The trial may have had a just outcome, but the conditions that led to it are proof of the continued injustice that falls along racial lines in our country.



And let's use this moment to remind everyone:



We need to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. — Sen. Jeff Jackson (@JeffJacksonNC) April 20, 2021

Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego

Speaking publicly before the Charlotte Hornets game, coach James Borrego said the day was important for the team.

"It's something we've talked about at tremendous depth, try to open it up to our players to try and talk and heal," Borrego said. "Today was an extremely important day for us. It was an appropriate verdict."

Dr. Raynard Washington

Mecklenburg County's Deputy Health Director took to Twitter to issue a short statement saying he was thankful for a step toward justice.

Rep. Alma Adams

Rep. Alma Adams, Congresswoman representing NC’s 12th District, issued a statement that said in part, justice was served today.

“Justice was served today, and while that will not bring back George Floyd or the countless thousands lost to state-sanctioned violence, it means the millions of Americans struggling, fighting to breathe free are closer to living in a just, beloved community. Thank you to the judge, the jurors, and the officers of the court for your work,” said Adams.

“However, in spite of today’s verdict, our work continues. The Senate must pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to ensure that no other father, mother, son, daughter, aunt, uncle, sister, brother or loved one again dies at the hands of the police without accountability. Without passing the bill that bears his name, true justice for George Floyd and countless other victims still remains to be served.”