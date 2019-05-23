CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Mecklenburg County detention officer has been arrested and criminally charged with assault on a female, according to Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden.

Detention Officer Phillip DeVore began working with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office in June of 2017, and he was terminated Thursday, May 23 after warrants were issued for his arrest.

"We are deeply disappointed in the conduct of one of our staff members," a statement from MCSO said. " As a public safety organization, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office requires all employees to demonstrate professional and ethical conduct both on and off-duty."

At this time, MCSO has not released any more information regarding the incident that led to DeVore's arrest.

