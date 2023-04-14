Diana Cojocari charged with drug possession while in jail, sheriff's office says

Diana Cojocari and her husband Christopher Palmiter were first arrested in December for failing to report Madalina's disappearance.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Diana Cojocari, the mother of missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari, has been charged with drug possession while in jail, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

Mecklenburg County Court records show Cojocari was charged with drug possession on jail premises.

She is set to appear in court Friday morning in reference to the drug possession charge, court records show.

Diana Cojocari claimed she actually last saw Madalina at home on Nov. 23, 2022 around 10 p.m. when she went to bed.

Diana reportedly told Bailey Middle School officials Madalina had been missing since Nov. 22 at noon after she arrived at the school without Madalina.

Madalina was last seen at school by a teacher on Nov. 21. Video later released by the FBI on Dec. 20 confirms her leaving the school bus at 4:59 p.m. this day.

