Red Flags: Did a Virginia police officer suspected in triple murder cause any prior concern?

A Virginia man who recently quit his job as a state trooper is believed to have traveled cross-country to kidnap and kill.

VIRGINIA, USA — A Virginia man who took an oath to serve and protect is now suspected in a grisly triple murder in California.

Police say Austin Lee Edwards drove across the country to meet a teenage girl, killed three members of her family and then kidnapped the girl.

Edwards died in a shootout with police.

He recently worked for Virginia State Police, but was employed by the Washington County Sheriff’s Department at the time of the murders.

13News Now Investigates asks: Were there any red flags during his pre-employment screenings?

VIRGINIA STATE POLICE

Edwards entered the Virginia State Police academy when he was hired on July 6, 2021.

He was one of 58 new troopers who graduated from the 135th Virginia State Police Academy on January 21, 2022.

Edwards passed a pre-employment polygraph exam, a thorough background check and psychological testing.

"At no time during that extensive process were there any indicators of concern," said Virginia State Police Spokesperson Corinne Geller.

As a trooper, Geller said Edwards never exhibited any behaviors to trigger any internal or criminal investigations.

Edwards was assigned to Henrico County in the Richmond Division until he suddenly resigned on October 28, 2022.

But it didn't take him long to resurface at a different agency.

WASHINGTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

Edwards was still employed by Virginia State Police when he applied for a new job with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department in Abingdon, Virginia.

The department hired Edwards on November 16, nine days before the murders, and he had recently started orientation to be assigned to the patrol division.

The sheriff’s department said it contacted his past employers and state police but found no “troubles, reprimands or internal investigations.”

Virginia Code §15.2-1705 requires the disclosure of certain personnel records to law enforcement employers.

However, in this case, state police said there were no records to disclose.

"It is shocking and sad to the entire law enforcement community that such an evil and wicked person could infiltrate law enforcement while concealing his true identity as a computer predator and murderer," Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis said.

CALIFORNIA INVESTIGATION

Both Virginia agencies are assisting detectives in California as their investigation into the kidnapping and killings continues.

Edwards allegedly met the teenage girl online and deceived her with a fake identity, known as "catfishing."

Police say he killed the girl's mother and grandparents, Brooke, Mark and Sharie Winek, before setting fire to their home in Riverside, California, on Friday.

The teenage girl was unharmed and placed in protective custody of the Riverside County Department of Public Social Services.

“This is yet another horrific reminder of the predators existing online who prey on our children," said Riverside Police Chief Larry Gonzalez.

"If you’ve already had a conversation with your kids on how to be safe online and on social media, have it again. If not, start it now to better protect them.”

To report suspected online sexual exploitation of children, go to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s Cyber Tip Line at www.cybertipline.org.