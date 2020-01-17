CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are security concerns at a Dilworth apartment complex after nearly twenty car break ins.

Police say the crimes happened between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning at the Lexington Dilworth Apartments on Euclid Avenue. Many of the car windows were smashed causing thousands of dollars’ worth of damage.

The thieves stole everything from cash and a computer to medical supplies.

WCNC NBC Charlotte talked to one resident who says someone rummaged through his car but nothing was stolen. However, he’s still concerned the perpetrators were able to get through the gated garage.

Cody Bream says he got to his car at around 7:30 a.m. and immediately noticed the mess.

“I got a bunch of random stuff in my center console and it was all thrown all over the place,” Bream said.

Amanda Cronis

Bream is glad nothing of his was damaged or stolen, but many of his neighbor can’t say the same.

“Luckily, I don't keep anything important in it, but it's kind of scary,” Bream said.

Police say there were 18 victims of the car break ins at the Dilworth apartment complex. It happened between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

“We have a gated garage, so the fact that someone that doesn't live here was able to get was kind of concerning,” Bream said. “You'd think it'd be a pretty safe place, so I was kind of caught off guard by that.”

According to the police report, the perpetrators stole several items, including cash, an I-Pad, and even medical supplies. In addition, several cars had windows smashed leading to thousands of dollars in damage.

The apartment management said they did not have any comment, but resident Adilen Cruz says management has been helping residents be aware.

“They’ve been trying to come up with measures of how to prevent it from happening again, telling us what we should and shouldn't do, as far as leaving stuff in our car,” Cruz said.

Bream says he’s not sure how the perpetrators got into his car, but he’s not taking any chances in the future.

“I’m going to make sure I lock my car every time I leave even in the garage,” said Bream.

No arrests have been made. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department says they are not releasing photos or video surveillance of the incident at this time.

