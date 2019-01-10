DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — 911 dispatch recordings reveal a look at how a North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) trooper risked his life as a woman drove for miles in the wrong direction on I-85.

"I got multiple cars on the shoulder here near the 91. I don’t know if this is related or not," one trooper is heard saying in the recording.

The woman was later identified as 28-year-old Shintel Neely of Salisbury.

Trooper Boozer with NC Highway Patrol says Neely was driving a Nissan Altima and got on I-85 somewhere near the Davidson-Rowan County line going north on the southbound side.

Boozer said cars on the road "parted the sea" to avoid being hit by the Neely.

Dispatch received 92 phone calls in a span of just 10 minutes about the wrong way driver, Trooper Boozer said.

DOWNLOAD THE NEW WFMY NEWS 2 APP HERE

"You may want to notify a supervisor. I know we can't chase backwards but we gotta do something," another trooper is heard saying in the recording.

Another person is heard saying they had a close call with Neely.

"Salisbury, the rear bumper's hanging off. It's in the far left lane. They just about hit me head on. I’m going to zip around to the cut through. Notify Thomasville. See if we can set up some stop sticks."

Eventually, it came to a fatal end.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Neely continued north and veered from the far left lane to the right lane, where she hit the rear axle of a tractor-trailer. It knocked the axle out from under the truck. She then hit an SUV behind the tractor-trailer head on.

Troopers say she was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected. She died on impact.

It's unclear why the Neely was on the wrong side of the highway. Boozer said it made no sense and "it was almost like she had a death wish."

Troopers don't know if Neely was impaired and say they'll have to wait for a toxicology report.

The dispatch audio was provided by North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Woman Who Drove Wrong Way on I-85 for Several Miles Before Deadly Davidson County Crash ID’d

NC Blue Cross Blue Shield CEO Steps Down, After Board Of Trustees Calls For Resignation Amid DWI Investigation