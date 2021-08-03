An S.C. school was locked down after a dispute between parents outside ended in a shooting

The district says students at Edwards Elementary School were safe, and neither parent involved was ever inside the school

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — District leaders say a dispute between two family members lead to a shooting outside of a school Monday.

According to Chesterfield County Schools, it happened in front of Edwards Elementary School. The district says one parent shot the other, but neither were inside the school at any time. The campus went onto immediate lockdown and police were present. All students and staff were safe.

District superintendent Harrison Goodwin commended how school staff handled what happened, saying "I am very proud of how our school staff operated today during the incident at Edwards Elementary School. They did everything right to ensure that our students were safe at all times.”