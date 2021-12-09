The combined total of 150 counts of sex crimes the pair are accused of include allegations they sexually abused two adults, several kids & that Dennis violated a dog

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. — Cynthia and Dennis Perkins, a former teacher and a former sheriff's deputy who face accusations of working together to sexually abuse multiple people are scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon, according to a WBRZ report.

Behind bars since their arrest in 2019, the recently divorced couple's pretrial hearing is set for 1 p.m.

The combined total of 150 counts of sex crimes the pair are accused of include allegations that they sexually abused two adults, several children and that Dennis violated a dog.

Thursday's court appearance will be the first hearing for the couple since the trial of Melanie Curtin, an accomplice of Dennis Perkins who worked alongside him at the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

Convicted of aggravated are and video voyeurism, Curtin's formal sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 23.

Though Curtin was found guilty of cooperating with Dennis Perkins during the rape of a woman, she was not associated with the child molestation charges that both of the Perkins are tied to, the WBRZ report said.

Dennis and Cynthia Perkins will be tried separately, with Cynthia's scheduled to take place February 14 and Dennis's trial slated for May 19.