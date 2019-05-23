HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department is currently searching for suspects accused of fraudulently accessing funds from three Wells Fargo ATMs located in Hickory, N.C.

Police say the couple most likely put a skimmer right above on the card reader on an ATM in Asheville. They stole the banking information of at least 10 people and have been hitting up several different banks to take out more cash.

According to police, the suspect(s) are possibly using “skimmers” placed at certain ATMs, obtaining the victim’s information and accessing funds with the victim's stolen debit/credit card information.

The white female appears to wear several wigs of varying length and colors, black/white in color athletic jacket and dark in color hat.

The couple was caught on bank surveillance skimming more than $3,000 at three different Hickory banks. The suspects are taking out a couple hundred dollars at a time and could be driving a dark gray or smoke colored Ford pickup truck.

"It's not typical,” says Captain Jeff Young with the Hickory Police Department. He says the suspects are on the move.

Hickory Police have posted pictures on their Facebook page, in the hopes someone will look past the disguise and recognize the suspects.

Skimming has been a problem in Catawba County and throughout the region before. Police say it’s becoming more common throughout the country.

"Unfortunately with technology, they come up with more ways to steal people's information every day,” Young said.

Before using the ATM, shake the card reader to make sure it's not loose, look around for any cameras that could've been placed there and cover your pin when you enter it. You can also turn on your phone’s Bluetooth. Skimmers that transmit through Bluetooth will show up as a long list of letters and numbers on “discoverable devices.”

Hickory Police have taken multiple reports in reference to this investigation. Anyone with information reference these incidents is asked to contact Investigator A. Horton at 828-261-2686,ahorton@hickorync.gov or communications center at 828-328-5551.

ALSO ON WCNC:

WikiLeaks founder facing new charges in the US

Man who threatened to kill 'as many girls as I see' gets prison term

Detention officer arrested, charged with assault on female

4-month-old dies after being left in van at Florida daycare