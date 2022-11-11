Gastonia Police looking for men suspected of stealing yellow Dodge Charger

Police are looking for the suspects who stole the car, which was recovered earlier in November.

CONCORD, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department (GPD) is looking for two men who are suspected of having stolen a yellow Dodge Charger from Concord.

The car was stolen sometime between the night of Nov. 4 and early Nov. 5. It was later recovered and returned to the owner.

GPD posted a video of the suspects entering the yellow Dodge, before getting out and leaving the premises.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or who recognize the silver car they left in is encouraged to contact the Gastonia Police Department for a possible cash reward at 704-861-8000.

📽 CAUGHT ON CAMERA 📽



GPD asking if anyone recognizes suspects in🎥entering stolen yellow Dodge Charger from @ConcordNCPolice later found in Gastonia.



Anyone w/ info about these suspects, pls📞704-861-8000. You may be eligible for 💲reward.

MORE HERE: https://t.co/sJllNwjviM pic.twitter.com/I6faOwWOxn — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) November 11, 2022

