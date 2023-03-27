Police believe 2 shootings were tied to domestic violence

Both shootings took place Sunday in Gastonia and northwest Charlotte.

Police are continuing to investigate whether or not two shootings that took place Sunday are domestic violence related.

The first shooting involved police and took place early Sunday morning in Gastonia, leaving one person dead and two others injured.

Later in northwest Charlotte another shooting occurred, police say a woman was found shot and was later pronounced dead from her injuries.

Investigators also believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic violence dispute.

As officials continue to investigate, there are resources available for victims of domestic violence.

One of the resources available is the Survivor Resource Center, which provides a one-stop shop for victims to connect with multiple agencies and work to develop a safety plan.

CMPD and Safe Alliance also have a partnership in place aiming to use education and engagement to provide the help needed.

If you or a loved one is facing domestic violence, help is readily available. You can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788. Resources for help are available in both North Carolina and South Carolina.

