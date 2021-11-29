Man who crashed ex-girlfriend's car, fired shots after chase sentenced to 5 years

Police said Kendrick Piggie rammed his car into the victim's, flipping it multiple times before he fired at least six shots at the car.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man who used his car to ram into a vehicle with a woman and four children inside before shooting at the car will spend the next five years in prison, a judge said Monday.

In 2019, Kendrick Piggie followed his ex-girlfriend to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police station on North Sharon Amity Road before crashing his car into hers and firing shots at the vehicle. Surveillance video of the incident saw the victim's car tumbling several times before coming to a rest on its side.

Detectives said the woman had four kids in the car and was going to the police for help. No one was injured in the crash. Court documents said Piggie and the victim got into an argument that led to a 30-minute car chase. Two of the shots he fired struck the vehicle. Piggie was found in a dumpster a few blocks away from the scene after crashing his car.

A jury convicted Piggie of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present and communicating threats. He was found not guilty of attempted first-degree murder. Piggie was sentenced to 60 to 84 months in prison, as well as an additional 14 to 26 months, which was suspended for his already serving 36 months of supervised probation.

