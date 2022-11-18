How to donate to family of the slain UVA football player from Cornelius

"Our family is heartbroken by our beloved Devin's tragic and violent death," Devin Chandler's mother Dalayna Chandler said in a statement.

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Mothers of Murdered Offspring held a vigil on Friday afternoon in Charlotte for the victims of the deadly mass shooting at the University of Virginia.

Devin Chandler, one of the three young men killed, was a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools graduate of Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina. He graduated in 2020.

Devin Chandler was shot and killed in his sleep while returning from a field trip, a witness told prosecutors. The witness who said Chandler was killed in his sleep said the suspect was aiming at "certain people" and "not randomly shooting," according to prosecutor James Hingeley.

The Hough High School football team decided to dedicate their Friday night game to Chandler by placing his jersey number 5 on their helmets.

Organizers hope the vigil will bring open conversations about mental health and problem-solving without resorting to violence.

Hough High School Athletics released a statement on Twitter by Devin Chandler's mom Dalayna Chandler saying her family "is heartbroken by our beloved Devin's tragic and violent death."

"Devin was an extraordinary young man who lit up the room with his bright, radiant smile and personality," the statement reads. "He loved to sing, dance, and, of course, play football. He was passionate about helping people and never shied away from working hard on the football field and in the classroom. Devin was motivated by his ambitions to play in the NFL and inspired other young people to dream big dreams as he did."

Dalayna Chandler said in the statement she considered her family "blessed and grateful for the prayers" they've received.

"We also extend our deepest appreciation to the University of Virginia administration, athletics department, faculty, students, and alumni for their phone calls, cards, and heartfelt generosity during this time."

To support Devin Chander's family, they are accepting donations to the Devin Chandler Memorial Foundation. People can donate online or via mail by sending donations to The Devin Chandler Memorial Fund, c/o the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation, 114 4th Street SE, Charlottesville, VA 22902.

The shooting suspect, whom WCNC Charlotte is choosing not to name, was charged with three counts of second-degree murder and five counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, as well as two counts of malicious wounding in connection with the deadly shooting. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 8.

