GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update: Officers confirmed that one of the deceased victims is a freshman student from NC A&T.
A shooting in the area of Circle Drive in Greensboro injured six people Tuesday night, police say.
Officers responded to the shooting on the 900 block of Circle Drive around 11:30 p.m. They found two people suffering gunshot wounds.
While on the scene, they later discovered four others that were also shot.
All victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.
No suspect information is available at this time.
NC A&T sent out an Aggie Alert, as the shooting happened near campus, but police have not connected the incident to the school in any way.
This investigation is ongoing.