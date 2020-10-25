Salisbury Police investigating double homicide

Police said it happened Saturday afternoon on Lincolnton Road. The cause of death is still under investigation.

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Police Department is investigating a double homicide.

Saturday afternoon, Salisbury Police responded to the 1010 block of Lincolnton Road around 4 p.m. after receiving a report of two dead bodies inside the home.

Police said the actual cause of death is still under investigation for the two individuals. The identities of the two deceased have not yet been released.

Details surrounding the investigation are limited at this time.

Anyone with information about this or any other investigation in Salisbury is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333 or call Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Stick with WCNC Charlotte for the latest as more information becomes available.