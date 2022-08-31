Man accused of shooting that killed man, infant son in Monroe, police say

The father and son were killed when gunfire erupted during a family cookout in May 2022.

MONROE, N.C. — Just more than three months after a father and his infant son were killed in a shooting, the Monroe Police Department said they have arrested a suspect they say pulled the trigger.

The department said on Wednesday that 21-year-old Tahjii Katrell Salves Bennett was taken into jail and is held with no bond. He is now charged with two counts of 1st-degree murder, along with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, and injury to personal property.

“This investigation has been exhaustive and all credit should go to the men and women of this department who have worked tirelessly, spending hours on end gathering evidence and leaving no stone unturned,” said police chief Bryan Gilliard in a statement. “The work done by these folks is a true testament to this department and our commitment to the residents of Monroe.”

Bennett is accused of firing into a home along Morrow Avenue on May 29, 2022. A family cookout was happening then, and the gunfire hit and killed 25-year-old Darion McClendon and 4-month-old Da'Mari McClendon. According to Darion's sister, the shooter walked up to the house and opened fire.

As of writing, Monroe Police did not indicate if Bennett had any kind of motive behind the shooting.

