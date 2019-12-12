CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man will spend the rest of his life in prison after entering an Alford plea for raping and torturing his then-wife and murdering her parents.

Prosecutors originally sought the death penalty for Vurnel Smith Jr. when he committed those crimes in 2017.

In the Alford plea, Smith maintained his innocence but acknowledged prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him.

The arraignment was emotional as the victim's family and friends twice shouted and cursed at Smith.

"You took the lives of two innocent, hard-working people for your own satisfaction," his then-wife said. "My dad was a man of few words, but when he spoke, he spoke the truth. They were both God-fearing people who loved the Lord."

She said in 2017, she came home to find Smith who ambushed, attacked and held her captive. She described in painful detail being raped and tortured over two days.

Smith also bound and killed her parents, 65-year-old Jacqueline White-Gordon and 69-year-old Rufus Gordon.

The victim eventually escaped and called police, who arrested Smith following a nearly week-long manhunt.

Before being sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, Smith defended his character.

"Some of the stuff I heard at the end of the day is so untrue, I can't believe it," he said.

