Dozens of shots fired in Uptown Charlotte; 1 person hurt, police say

Officers said dozens of shell casings were found on the ground. One person was taken to the hospital.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was hurt after dozens of shots were fired in uptown Charlotte early Monday morning, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the incident happened near the corner of North Tryon Street and 9th Street around 2:30 a.m. on May 17. An officer at the scene told WCNC Charlotte that dozens of bullets were fired. CMPD said the victim, who has not been identified, was found shot in a parking lot of a business. Multiple cars in the parking lot also were shot into, police said.

The condition of the victim is not known at this time. CMPD has not released any suspect information or announced any arrests. No further details were given by investigators.

Any person with information about this shooting or any other incident is asked to call CMPD's Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600.

