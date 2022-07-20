Dozens of violent offenders arrested in Charlotte-area sting operation

Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies from across the Carolinas joined forced to arrest 91 suspects. Their charges included homicide and robbery.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Dozens of fugitives wanted for a variety of charges, including violent crimes like homicide and sexual assault, were arrested by federal agents during a sting in Gaston County, North Carolina, and York County, South Carolina, federal officials said.

The initiative, known as "Operation: Washout" was a partnership between 19 federal, state and local law enforcement agencies in the Carolinas, resulting in 91 arrests, the Department of Justice announced. Charges for the fugitives included assault, homicide, robbery, kidnapping, child sexual assault, drug distribution and illegal guns. Investigators said the operation took place over an 11-day period.

The U.S. Marshals said a total of 173 warrants were served. Of the suspects who were captured, five were wanted for homicides, including a man charged with killing two people at a day care in Kannapolis. Marlon Tyrone Anderson was arrested on July 9 by U.S. Marshals in Lexington, North Carolina. Investigators arrested 13 people on firearms charges, 23 for assault, 59 for narcotics and 16 "self-described" gang members.

A total of eight weapons were seized during the operation, some of which were stolen, a U.S. Marshals spokesperson said.

The Justice Department held a 2 p.m. news conference Wednesday to detail the operation and how they were able to locate the suspects.

