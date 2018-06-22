CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A north Charlotte Wendy’s employee was arrested after police said he fired shots into a customer’s car after an argument in the drive-thru line early Friday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a reported shooting at the Wendy’s on Sunset Road in north Charlotte a little before 1 a.m. When police arrived, they learned two women ordered food in the drive-thru and were waiting in the parking lot for an employee to bring their order. When the employee brought the food out, CMPD said an argument started and one of the customers began fighting with the employee.

Xavier McCree

Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office

As the fight continued outside, another Wendy's employee, identified as Xavier McCree, 22, fired a shotgun into the car, police said. No one was hit or injured by the shot. Police said the customer and employee who got in the fight suffered minor injuries.

McCree was arrested and taken to CMPD headquarters for an interview. He was charged with discharging a firearm within city limits.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

