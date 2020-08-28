Driver arrested after killing pedestrian on East W.T. Harris Boulevard

CMPD charged the driver with DWI after he struck a man crossing the street in East Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a man was hit and killed in the 8600 block of East W.T. Harris Boulevard Thursday night. The victim had no identification on him and has not been identified.

Authorities arrested Timothy Nicholson following the crash. They said he was driving a 2013 Volkswagon CC Sport and speeding when he hit the victim in an intersection just after 11 p.m. Thursday.

CMPD said the victim was not in the crosswalk and was walking against the crossing signals when he was struck by Nicholson's vehicle in the intersection of East W.T. Harris Boulevard near Albemarle Road.

Officers said Nicholson seemed to be impaired and was given a sobriety test. Following the test, he was charged with Driving While Impaired, Felony Death by Vehicle, Involuntary Manslaughter and Reckless Driving.