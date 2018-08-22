CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a man Tuesday in connection with a crash that killed a high school basketball player in northeast Charlotte earlier this month.

Detectives said Dylan Leviner, 24, was the driver of a 2003 Infiniti G35 that hit Miquase "Mikey" Maddox on Old Concord Road around 1 a.m. on August 11. Leviner and a passenger in the vehicle remained on the scene after the crash and it was determined speed was a factor in the crash. On Monday, a warrant was obtained for Leviner for involuntary manslaughter. He turned himself in to CMPD Tuesday evening, police said.

Miquase "Mikey" Maddox

One day after the crash, Maddox's friends gathered in Reedy Creek Park to honor the teen, who had aspirations of playing college basketball.

“God only takes the great ones," she said after the vigil. "I feel like he was like ‘Boy, I need you to come up here and be my point guard; your momma is going to be okay," said Maddox's mom, Natasha Larmond.

