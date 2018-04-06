CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police charged a driver in connection with a fatal wreck in east Charlotte last month.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a head-on collision in the 7500 block of Pence Road just before 1:30 p.m. on May 9. When police got to the scene, they learned that a blue Toyota Sienna minivan crossed the double-yellow line and hit a silver Chevrolet Impala head-on.

Police said the driver of the Toyota, Benjavan Pandech Yaemmongkol, 56, was taken to CMC-Main with injuries that aren’t life-threatening. The passenger in the Toyota, Dorothy Clark Witherspoon, was taken to CMC-Main with serious injuries. Witherspoon, 72, died on May 31 at the hospital.

On Monday, Yaemmongkol was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and driving left of center as a result of Witherspoon’s death. Police said speed and alcohol were not contributing factors in the crash.

