Driver charged in fatal hit-and-run crash in south Charlotte

Police said the driver accused of causing the crash has been arrested and charged with felony hit and run.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed following a crash in that happened Sunday evening in south Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to police, the head-on collision happened at 715 E. Arrowood Road at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police said when they arrived on the scene they located a red 2001 Nissan Xterra and a silver 2008 Mercury Sable, both with heavy front-end damage.

The driver of the Mercury, 42-year-old Robert Fluellyn Jordan was transported to Atrium Health Main by Medic with life-threatening injuries. Police said the driver of the Nissan Xterra, later identified as 33-year-old Wilson Omar Romero-Miranda, left the scene before officers arrived.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the Mercury was traveling east on E. Arrowood Rd while the Nissan was traveling west on E. Arrowood Rd. The Nissan crossed over the double yellow line and collided head-on with the Mercury. There was no evidence of braking for both vehicles. Jordan was not wearing his seatbelt, but Romero-Miranda was wearing his seatbelt, police said.

During the investigation, detectives were able to locate Romero-Miranda. Police said he went to a family member's home after the vehicle collision and had that family member transport him to Atrium Health Main due to non-life-threatening injuries he sustained during the crash.

Romero-Miranda was showing signs of impairment and was charged with D.W.I, police report.

On Monday, September 7, Jordan was pronounced deceased at Atrium Heath Main due to the injuries he sustained in the crash. His family has been notified of his death.

Warrants were then obtained on Romero-Miranda for felony hit and run, felony death by vehicle, and reckless driving. The warrants will be served upon his release from the hospital.