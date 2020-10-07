The driver accused of causing I-485 crash that killed 5 people arrested

The deadly crash on I-485 killed a family of 4 and another man. A state trooper was also injured during a follow-up investigation of the crash.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The driver accused of causing a multi-vehicle crash on I-485 that killed five people, including a family from Mount Holly, was charged with five counts of second-degree murder Friday.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Dakeia Charles was charged with five counts of second-degree murder, as well as three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, DWI and speeding. Troopers said Charles was driving on a revoked license at the time of the wreck.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol said Charles was traveling over 120 miles per hour on outbound I-485 near W.T. Harris Boulevard. when he clipped a box truck, causing the truck to drive across the median and hit two cars on the I-485 inner loop.

One car contained four members of the Obester family; all four family members in the car died at the crash site. A man in the second car, Mark Barlaan, also died.