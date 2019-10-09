CONCORD, N.C. — The driver whose car hit and killed a man in Concord last week was cited for not having a license.

The accident happened Thursday around 7 a.m. on Branchview Drive NE at Cabarrus Avenue E.

Police said Melvin Caldwell was struck as he tried to cross Branchview Drive NE. He died at the scene.

Investigators said the incident failed to meet criteria for a misdemeanor by death charge; it was determined that speed was not a factor.

The driver, Karen Frazier, was cited for no operators license.

"The Concord Police Department again offers their condolences to the family of Mr. Caldwell," authorities said.

