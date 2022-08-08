The driver was going 152 mph where the posted speed limit was 55 mph, according to a Virginia State Police tweet.

Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story on VSP cracking down on speeders.

In a Monday morning Tweet, the Virginia State Police posted a picture of a section of a speeding ticket in which a driver was cited for going nearly 100 miles per hour over the speed limit.

The tweet said the driver was cited for going 152 mph on I-64, where the posted speed limit was 55 mph.

According to the Department of Motor Vehicles, it's considered "reckless driving" to go 20 mph faster than a posted speed limit, or faster than 85 mph in any situation.

The photo showed the section of the ticket where the driver was ordered to appear in court for speeding.

Just b/c🌡temps are ↗️does not mean speeds should be, too! A #VSP trooper cited this driver in #norfolkva on I-64 for 152 mph in a posted 55 mph! 515 lives lost to traffic crashes in #Virginia this year so far-many b/c of excessive speed. #SlowYourSpeed #drive2savelives pic.twitter.com/G7tWfmhXnZ — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) August 8, 2022

According to Norfolk General District Court documents, more than one person has been scheduled for court dates in October because of triple-digit speed violations in Norfolk.

A Virginia Beach resident is ordered to appear for going 120 mph in a place where the posted speed limit was 55 mph.

A Norfolk resident was also ordered to appear for going 100 mph where the speed limit was 55 mph.