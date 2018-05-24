CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A dangerous crime on I-85 is sparking a new warning every driver needs to hear.

Police said a woman’s windshield shattered after someone intentionally threw an object at it. It happened Wednesday evening near the Glenwood Drive exit in west Charlotte.

In recent months, NBC Charlotte has reported on several crimes targeting unassuming drivers on I-85.

The latest incident happened at a busy time, just before 6 p.m. There were some initial reports questioning whether it was a gunshot or someone throwing an object, according to dispatcher audio on Broadcastify.

A 26-year-old woman told police someone intentionally threw an object at her vehicle, shattering the driver side rear windshield.

It’s eerily similar to another case in March. Another woman driving on I-85 near West Sugar Creek Road described the impact to her sun roof from an unknown object.

“It was like bam, it sounded like a bomb going off on the top of my car,” she previously told NBC Charlotte.

Last spring, three drivers were targeted on I-85 in three days.

“It hit the windshield, and it really shocked me, I almost wrecked on the highway,” one man previously told NBC Charlotte.

NBC Charlotte has even reported on a bullet going through a driver’s windshield, hitting a man in the face on I-85.

Fortunately, he survived the shooting.

However, police say the latest case is not related to the previous crimes.

“I don’t know what’s more scary knowing they are connected or knowing there’s more than one bonehead out there,” CMPD spokesman Rob Tufano previously told NBC Charlotte.

So far there have been no arrests in the latest case. Police say it’s an ongoing investigation.

