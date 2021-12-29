Iredell County deputies arrested a man for drug trafficking. He reportedly had almost $795K worth of meth on him

Deputies said he was trafficking the drugs for a Mexican drug trafficking group working within the United States.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man from Salt Lake City, Utah is accused of trying to traffic meth after the Iredell County Sheriff's Office arrested him in December 2021.

Deputies say 25-year-old Daniel Gallardo had about 17 pounds of meth on his person when he was arrested on Dec. 22 along I-77. The sheriff's office worked with a Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) team based out of Charlotte as part of an ongoing joint investigation. According to deputies, Gallardo was trafficking the meth for a Mexican organization that was operating within the U.S.

The meth was reportedly worth just less than $795,000. Gallardo is now in jail and was issued a $750,000 secured bond for two felony charges: trafficking meth by transportation, and trafficking meth by possession.

Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a statement the relationship between his office and HSI has proven to be strong, and that there's a butterfly effect associated with these arrests.

“Our relationship with Homeland Security Investigations Charlotte Office has been an ongoing and very beneficial partnership for more than 20 years. This relationship has had a direct and positive impact in combating the narcotics trade within Iredell County and the Western District of North Carolina," he said. "By stopping these drugs from getting into our communities, we have undoubtedly saved lives from potential overdoses, saved families who are not having to deal with domestic violence, and saved our community members from becoming victims of larcenies, breaking and entering, and robberies which are committed by those who needed money to buy these drugs to support their habit. Remember, we are just two or three days away from the Mexican border, and when the border is secure, we are more secure.”

