7 pounds of marijuana, 5 guns, fentanyl pills and over $3,000 seized by police in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police arrested two men after conducting a search warrant at an apartment in the 300 block of Harbor Pointe Circle Thursday, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

During the search, investigators found five guns, seven pounds of marijuana, fentanyl pills and over $3,000, the department said.

27-year-old Kanyia Anderson Jr. and 27-year-old Arkeem Lyons were charged with several drug-related felonies.

Those charges include possession with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm with the intent to distribute, conspiracy and maintaining a common nuisance, the department said.

Anderson was also charged with two counts of possessing a stolen firearm.

No further details were available Friday morning.