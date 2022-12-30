Law enforcement in Carolinas increasing presence for New Year's Eve

DUI charges carry hefty consequences with them.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Drivers are entering one of the most dangerous times of the year" New Year's Eve.

Law enforcement agencies say they, unfortunately, anticipate people getting behind the well under the influence.

So far this year, 432 people have been killed in North Carolina in alcohol- or drug-related crashes, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

There are major consequences for driving under the influence in North Carolina and South Carolina; a DUI can land you in jail, cause you to lose your license, and rack up fines worth thousands of dollars.

"Number one, know that we're gonna be out there," said Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. "There's gonna be extra or enhanced driver safety checkpoints, there's gonna be extra enforcement on the interstates and other places like that, that are heavily traveled."

State troopers in both South and North Carolina will focus heavily on the nighttime hours of New Year's Eve. The National Safety Council estimates 408 people may die on U.S. roads this New Year’s holiday period.

"When we start looking at what causes the deaths in South Carolina on our roadways, it's speed, DUI, distraction, and people just simply not buckling up," Miller said.

The gravest consequence of DUIs is taking someone's life.

"Every single tragedy has those ripple effects where it's not just the person impacted, whether they lose their life or whether they survive," Steven Burritt, Regional Executive Director of Mothers Against Drunk Driving said. "There's the immediate family, extended family, school, family, church, community workplace -- they leave scars that never go away."

Mothers Against Drunk Driving advises everyone to plan ahead to prevent a DUI. That can include having a designated driver, using a rideshare company, or not drinking at all.

"We always have to come back to the same fact that alcohol-related crashes or drug-related crashes are 100% preventable," Burritt said. "We could have zero this New Year's Eve if people simply just made the right decisions."