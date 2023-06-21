Suspect in deadly lawnmower crash denied bond

Christopher Mullins was charged with two counts of felony DUI resulting in death for a crash that killed a 32-year-old man and a 13-year-old girl in early June.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A drunk driving suspect facing charges in connection with a crash that killed two people in York County earlier this month was denied bond during a court appearance Wednesday.

Christopher Mullins, 19, was charged with two counts of felony DUI resulting in death that killed a man who was riding a lawnmower and a 13-year-old passenger in his truck on June 3. Investigators alleged that Mullins ran off Homestead Road, overcorrected and lost control of his pickup truck, crashing into a lawnmower, killing 32-year-old Christopher Kernaghan. Police said 13-year-old Jessie Purser died when she was thrown from the truck during the wreck.

Judge denies bond in case of Christopher Mullins, 19 who is charged with 2 Felony DUIs resulting in Death and felony DUI resulting w/bodily injury. #breaking #wcnc pic.twitter.com/BwsSAZuUnU — Richard DeVayne (@devayneTV) June 21, 2023

Mullins' blood alcohol content was nearly twice the legal limit, prosecutors alleged Wednesday. He's also accused of trying to run away from the crash site before police arrived. He was out of jail on bond when the crash happened.

South Carolina state detectives are also investigating the crash.

Note: WCNC instituted a policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.