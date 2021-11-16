Duke basketball players, including Coach K's grandson, facing DWI-related charges

Court records show Michael Savarino, the grandson of legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, was charged with driving while impaired.

EFLAND, N.C. — Two Duke basketball players were arrested on DWI-related charges over the weekend.

Court records show Michael Savarino was charged with driving while impaired and driving after consuming under the age of 21. Savarino, 20, is the grandson of Duke head men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzyewski. Police records also show he was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign/flashing red light.

Paolo Banchero, 19, faces a charge of aiding and abetting impaired driving. Banchero, a freshman, was one of the class of 2021's most coveted recruits. Banchero is expected to be picked early in the upcoming NBA Draft.

North Carolina Highway Patrol Sgt. Chris Knox said Savarino was pulled over at a traffic stop at Bushy Cook Road and W. Ten Road near Hillsborough just after 1 a.m. on Sunday. The trooper felt Savarino showed signs of impairment, administering a breathalyzer test. Savarino registered a .08. He was released under a written promise to appear in court.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts