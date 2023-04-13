Woman accused of killing Durham man arrested in Charlotte, police say

48-year-old Nicole Shaneece Greene is accused of killing a man in February.

DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham Police Department said a woman who was a fugitive in a murder case was arrested in Charlotte more than two months after the case unfolded.

Police said 48-year-old Nicole Saneece Greene was arrested on Wednesday, April 12, by US Marshals along Celia Avenue in the Washington Heights neighborhood. She is being held in the Durham County jail on no bond, facing charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Greene is accused of killing 38-year-old Gregory Newsome on February 5, 2023. Durham Police said Newsome was shot shortly before 8 p.m. that night. He was taken to a hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.