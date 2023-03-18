East Charlotte fire intentionally set, firefighters say

No one was injured during incident though firefighters believe the blaze was intentionally set.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department is investigating a blaze they said was intentionally set at an east Charlotte home.

Firefighters responded to the incident at a home along Mansell Court, just off Robinson Church Road. Firefighters were was to control the fire within ten minutes.

Investigators estimated a $25,000 loss from the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704.334.1600.

