Man charged in deadly shooting of woman in east Charlotte

Police said 23-year-old Marques McBride turned himself in for the deadly shooting of a 44-year-old woman in east Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man was charged with murder after police said he confessed to the deadly shooting of a woman in east Charlotte last week.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a shooting at a home along Foxford Place around 11 a.m. on Friday, July 7. When officers arrived, they found 44-year-old Santavius McBride dead from a gunshot wound.

Within an hour of the 911 call, CMPD officers talked with 23-year-old Marques McBridge, who said he wanted to turn himself in for a shooting. After talking with homicide detectives, Marques McBride was charged with murder and taken to the Mecklenburg County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

CMPD said Friday that they didn't believe the shooting was random and there was no threat to the public. The investigation remains active, according to CMPD.

Anyone with information about this case or any other incident is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Witnesses may also call 704-432-TIPS to speak anonymously with homicide detectives.

