Person found dead in east Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide after one person was found dead in east Charlotte Monday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the incident happened near the 14700 block of Beckenham Drive, near the intersection of Arlington Church Drive and Albemarle Road.

CMPD has not identified the victim or released any suspect information at this time. No motive has been determined in the killing.