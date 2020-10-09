x
CMPD investigating homicide in east Charlotte

Medic said one person was killed and another injured in a reported crash on Denson Place Thursday. It's now being investigated as a homicide.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide after a person was killed in east Charlotte Thursday morning. 

According to Medic, first responders were called to a reported crash in the 3400 block of Denson Place, which is just off Tipperary Place. Medic tweeted that one person was killed and another was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police later clarified that they were investigating the incident as a homicide. 

CMPD has not released further details at this time. No arrests have been announced and a suspect has not been identified. 

WCNC Charlotte has a crew headed to the scene to learn more.