CMPD investigating homicide in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide after a person was killed in east Charlotte Thursday morning.
According to Medic, first responders were called to a reported crash in the 3400 block of Denson Place, which is just off Tipperary Place. Medic tweeted that one person was killed and another was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police later clarified that they were investigating the incident as a homicide.
CMPD has not released further details at this time. No arrests have been announced and a suspect has not been identified.
WCNC Charlotte has a crew headed to the scene to learn more.