Homicide investigation underway in east Charlotte

Police confirm one person has died.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in east Charlotte. It happened in the 3200 block of North Sharon Amity Road, which is near the intersection with Albemarle Road, Wednesday night.

At this time, details about the investigation are limited. The victim's name and age have not yet been released, and no suspect information has been made available.

Anyone with information on the investigation is encouraged to contact CMPD and speak to a homicide unit detective or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 to provide an anonymous tip.

