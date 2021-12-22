x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Homicide investigation underway in east Charlotte

Police confirm one person has died.
Credit: mario beauregard - stock.adobe.c

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in east Charlotte. It happened in the 3200 block of North Sharon Amity Road, which is near the intersection with Albemarle Road, Wednesday night.

Police confirm one person has died.

At this time, details about the investigation are limited. The victim's name and age have not yet been released, and no suspect information has been made available. 

Anyone with information on the investigation is encouraged to contact CMPD and speak to a homicide unit detective or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 to provide an anonymous tip.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.  

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: CMPD officer leaves behind 3 kids and firefighter husband

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: 'There is help out there' | CMPD officers are seeing more calls for overdoses, and more people dying

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte 
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts  

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter      

In Other News

Man wanted in connection to Amber Alert in Texas has warrants in NC