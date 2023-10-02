Teen now the second suspect charged in a January homicide in east Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second suspect has been charged in an east Charlotte shooting that left a man dead in January 2023.
On Friday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced that 19-year-old Kishawn Vernon Lee-Grier was charged in connection to the shooting that unfolded on Jan. 13. Lee-Grier is now charged with murder and firing a gun into an occupied moving vehicle.
The daytime shooting happened along Citiside Drive off of Eastway Drive near The Plaza. 21-year-old Deandre McKye Hagler was identified as the victim three days later. The first arrest made by police happened on the day of the shooting: 19-year-old Treyvon Young.
Hagler died at the scene.
CMPD is still investigating and asks anyone with information to call 704-432-TIPS to talk with a homicide detective directly. Anonymous tips can be shared with Crime Stoppers online or via phone at 704 334-1600.
